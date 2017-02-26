Pequot Lakes mock trial season ends in Brainerd
The Pequot Lakes High School mock trial team saw its season come to an end with a 234-231 loss at the hands of the Brainerd High School team in the Region 1 Finals on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Brainerd now moves onto the state meet Friday, March 3.
The Patriots acted as the defense in the trial. Kayla Neuman, Sebastian Kempka and Kaleb Sundstrom received high marks for being attorneys, while Will Middleton, Maddi Choidi and Jon Spangler earned high scores as witnesses.
"(I am) very proud of the hard work, growth and team building these students put forth this year," coach Dan Moddes said.