Tiger Talk: Career Day for high school students is March 3

In a couple of weeks, we will be hosting an event that matches our district goals and fits the needs of our students: Career Day!

Career Day is now an event PR-B will host every other year for students in grades 9-12. Throughout the morning, students will have an opportunity to spend time with professionals from a variety of professions. These professionals will, essentially, share their life story: how they ended up where they did, what advice they have for high school students today, and recommendations for students who have an interest in the same profession.

Students will have an opportunity to ask specific questions and take advantage of the opportunity to hear from those working in their desired professions.

In addition to providing outstanding opportunities for our students, Career Day opens our doors for professionals from the local community to be actively involved in our school. We are proud of how much support our community provides the school district, so it is important for the school to open its doors for outstanding community members to come share their stories, allow us the opportunity to learn from them and, in some cases, to recruit additional employees.

In an attempt to attract professionals from a variety of industries, we have utilized not only the local community businesses but also relatives of our employees and PR-B graduates. This year, we are excited to have speakers from many different industries, some including skilled laborers, machine specialists, medical, agriculture, the business industry (including specialty businesses), and representatives from local agencies (city, county and state).

If you have questions about Career Day or if you would like to speak at this event, call Tina Hanneken at 218-587-8325. We are always looking for additional presenters to ensure we can meet the interest areas of our students as best we can with the resources available.

Thank you to the many people who have contributed in the past to enable us to offer such an exciting and meaningful event for our students. We look forward to another successful event March 3. Please visit the school district Facebook page, linked from our district website (www.prbschools.org), to see coverage of the event.

We appreciate the continued support for our students and school district.