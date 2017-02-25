Making the Grade: Feb. 23, 2017
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following local students were named to the fall semester academic high honor and honor lists at Minnesota State University, Mankato: Coleman Larson, senior, honor list, Backus; Marcus Lambert, junior, high honor list, Emily; and Cameron Boller, junior, honor list, Pequot Lakes.
University of Northwestern-St. Paul
The following local students were named to the University of Northwestern-St. Paul fall semester dean's list: Elizabeth G. Downie, Backus, daughter of D.J. Downie, marketing, with honors; Hannah K. Gatton, Breezy Point, daughter of Steve and Rebecca Gatton, English, with highest honors; and Sarah S. Dodd, Hackensack, daughter of Sam and Robin Dodd, elementary education, with highest honors.