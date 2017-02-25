Making the Grade: Feb. 23, 2017

University of Northwestern-St. Paul

The following local students were named to the University of Northwestern-St. Paul fall semester dean's list: Elizabeth G. Downie, Backus, daughter of D.J. Downie, marketing, with honors; Hannah K. Gatton, Breezy Point, daughter of Steve and Rebecca Gatton, English, with highest honors; and Sarah S. Dodd, Hackensack, daughter of Sam and Robin Dodd, elementary education, with highest honors.