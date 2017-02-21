Pequot Lakes mock trial team advances to region finals

The Patriots acted as the defense in the case of Chris Jackson ​v. Dr. Morrie Powers and School District 999. This civil case concerns a student who was suing his high school after the principal suspended and took other punitive measures on the student for making a video that criticized the school principal.

The case centers on a freedom of speech and due process dispute.

Students Jon Spangler, Adam Middleton and Maddi Chiodi all received high marks for their portrayals of key witnesses in the case. Sebastian Kempka, Abby Person and Kaleb Sundstrom also received high marks for acting as attorneys. Also helping the effort were Isabel Glover and Mariah Friberg, who acted as timekeepers and bailiffs.

The Patriots will compete against Brainerd High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, once again representing the defense. The winning team from this meet will advance to the state tournament March 3-4 in St. Cloud.