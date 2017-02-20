Patriot Perspective: Things picking up STEAM at Eagle View

In addition, Eagle View will be participating in a Read-A-Thon with the PTA throughout the month. Please look for more information coming home for logins to support the PTA and Eagle View.

This is the time of year where the curriculum becomes less review and more introductory with new skills or more complex skills from prior years. This can cause some frustration as it may not be as easy for your child or they may not be able to complete work as quickly.

Encourage your child to do his/her best and try. Avoid doing the work for them as it is in this process they develop their grit. However, they may need your support and encouragement. If there are questions or concerns, please contact your child's teacher for assistance.

Also, with the second semester, students should be more independent and organized. This may cause some even more challenge. The report card shared some details in regards to learner behaviors that would be a starting place to look for areas of success and support.

Look for your child's red folder every night, and in the upper grades consult the planner. You may even want to visit and do a desk/locker cleanout periodically.

Another area that seems to pick up steam during this time of the year is more indoor time, which can cause cabin fever with frustration and conflict for students here at school. As parents, you may need to help your child resolve a conflict with another child. The first thing is to help your child see that conflict is a part of life. Learning how to respond appropriately and resolve the issue are life skills that every child should learn.

It isn't easy, and no one approach will work. Always get the facts first. Ask non-accusing questions and celebrate honesty. Gathering facts can solve and keep the conflict from becoming a bigger issue.

Teach your child to cool off before doing anything - to stop and think before acting on emotion, and make a plan with a calm body and mind. Frustration and anger are normal reactions; it is vital to learn to manage these feelings to resolve a situation.

"We think we can, we know we can" all work together to effectively help each student have a successful second semester. Thank you for your partnership with the Eagle View staff for EVery child, EVery day!