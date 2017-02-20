Pequot Lakes junior high speech earns 14 ribbons

"That is unbelievable for the first meet ever," coach Elizabeth Rock said. "I can't wait to see how far these kids will go. The sky's the limit."

Placing for the team were: Naarah Neumann, first in original oratory; Thomas Dorian and Aimee Neumann, third in duo; Lily Gilbertson and Sophia Resch, third in duo; Caleb Toftness, third in discussion; Gray Gitchell, fourth in humor; Megan Buffington, fourth in creative; David Maschhoff fifth in informative; Gabe Maske, fifth in humor; Elana Grove, second, and Allison Francis, third in extemporaneous reading.