Pequot Lakes ties for second in Underwood speech invite

Twenty-nine teams and over 600 speakers participated.

Placing for the Patriots were: Megan Buffington, second in creative expression; Addie Pierson, third in informative; Allie Miller, third in humor; Naarah Neumann, fourth in oratory; Savannah Ellison, fifth in discussion; Courtney Rock, fifth in prose; Elena Grove, sixth in extemporaneous reading; William Moe, sixth in storytelling; Zach Bauer, eighth in great speeches; Austin Evenson, first in drama honor final; Mollie Pierson and Sheridan Wilson, first in duo honor final; Hannah Allen, third in creative expression honor final; Ashley Mixer, third in poetry honor final; and Sydney Ellison, fifth in oratory honor final.

Ribbon of excellence awards went to Molly Johnson in prose, Elizabeth Blaeser in poetry, and Tyler Flowers in storytelling.