    Pequot Lakes ties for second in Underwood speech invite

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:23 p.m.
    The Pequot Lakes speech team includes, front row from left: Megan Buffington, Addie Pierson and Allie Miller; second row, Hannah Allen, Courtney Rock, Naarah Neumann and Elena Grove; third row, Molly Johnson and Savannah Ellison; fourth row, Ashley Mixer, Sydney Ellison, Austin Evenson, Tyler Flowers, Mollie Pierson and Sheridan Wilson; back row, Elizabeth Blaeser, Kyan Kitzman, William Moe, Cole Kaneski, Zach Bauer and Jannah Hall.

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton captured the team title followed by Pequot Lakes and Minnewaska Area at the Underwood Lions Speech Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11.

    Twenty-nine teams and over 600 speakers participated.

    Placing for the Patriots were: Megan Buffington, second in creative expression; Addie Pierson, third in informative; Allie Miller, third in humor; Naarah Neumann, fourth in oratory; Savannah Ellison, fifth in discussion; Courtney Rock, fifth in prose; Elena Grove, sixth in extemporaneous reading; William Moe, sixth in storytelling; Zach Bauer, eighth in great speeches; Austin Evenson, first in drama honor final; Mollie Pierson and Sheridan Wilson, first in duo honor final; Hannah Allen, third in creative expression honor final; Ashley Mixer, third in poetry honor final; and Sydney Ellison, fifth in oratory honor final.

    Ribbon of excellence awards went to Molly Johnson in prose, Elizabeth Blaeser in poetry, and Tyler Flowers in storytelling.

