Nisswa Future Problem Solving teams advance to state

The regional event included teams from the Forest Lake, Lester Prairie, St. Cloud and Brainerd school districts. The topic of the competition was 3D printing.

Two teams from Nisswa School and two teams from Forestview Middle School in Baxter earned top honors in both the Global Issues Problem Solving Written Competition and the Presentation of Action Plan Competition.

The Nisswa Elementary School team of Reese Glynn, Lily Nickel, Hannah Kurtzman and Izaak Vanek placed third in Global Issues Problem Solving and received the award for special recognition in excellence in writing.

The Nisswa Elementary School team of Drew Cline, Gavin Johnson and Chris Low placed fourth in the Global Issues Problem Solving Competition.

The Forestview Middle School team of Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Sam Simpson and Gus Ulm placed first in both the Global Issues Problem Solving Competition and the Presentation of Action Plan Competition (Room A), and received special recognition for excellence in writing.

The Forestview Middle School team of James Horton, Alex LaFlex, Keaton Lingenfelter and Racine Schommer placed second in Global Issues Problem Solving, first in Presentation of Action Plan (Room B) and received special recognition for excellence in writing.

The regional competition included teams in the junior, middle and senior divisions, with 17 junior division teams in grades four-six participating. The Nisswa and Forestview teams earned three of the five awards in the junior division for excellence in writing. The top five junior division teams in the Global Issues Problem Solving Competition earned berths at the State Future Problem Solving Competition.

Nisswa and Forestview swept the top four spots, with all four teams advancing to state.

The State Future Problem Solving Competition will be held March 25 at Apollo High School in St. Cloud. The topic for the state competition is identity theft.

For more information about the Future Problem Solving program, contact coach Sheila Johnston at sheilafjohnston@me.com or visit www.mnfpsp.org.