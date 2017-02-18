Making the Grade - Feb. 16, 2017

University of St. Thomas

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul: Sydney Dotty, Caitlin Ryan and Michael Ryan, all of Pequot Lakes.

College of St. Scholastica

Melissa Dooley, of Nisswa, graduated cum laude from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in December.