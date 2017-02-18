Making the Grade - Feb. 16, 2017
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison named Erin Rudbeck, Pequot Lakes, School of Human Ecology, to the fall semester dean's list.
University of St. Thomas
The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul: Sydney Dotty, Caitlin Ryan and Michael Ryan, all of Pequot Lakes.
College of St. Scholastica
Melissa Dooley, of Nisswa, graduated cum laude from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in December.