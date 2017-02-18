Search
    Making the Grade - Feb. 16, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:28 p.m.

    University of Wisconsin-Madison

    The University of Wisconsin-Madison named Erin Rudbeck, Pequot Lakes, School of Human Ecology, to the fall semester dean's list.

    University of St. Thomas

    The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul: Sydney Dotty, Caitlin Ryan and Michael Ryan, all of Pequot Lakes.

    College of St. Scholastica

    Melissa Dooley, of Nisswa, graduated cum laude from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in December.

