CCS Director's Notes: Enrollment season is here

One of our greatest advantages is our ability to cap the size of our classes, which traditionally has been 19 students per classroom in grades K-8. Our philosophy is a smaller, more intimate setting leads to stronger relationships, more effective teaching and increased learning than what we might see in larger, more traditional classroom settings.

Our new high school program opened in the fall of 2014 with less than 10 students and now has over 65 students enrolled in grades 9-12. We are finding this to be an effective model of instruction for students looking for flexible scheduling options and who desire an online format. We are thrilled with the growth and the success of those involved with the program.

We currently do not have grade level limits with the high school students, so we have plenty of room to add students. We also feature an on-site high school lab for those students in the area who desire some face-to- face interaction with other students and adults.

As you may already know, Crosslake Community School is a public school in much the same way as other public school districts in our area. What does make a charter public school unique is that we are able to make slight modifications to our program, with approval from the Minnesota Department of Education and our authorizing agent, the Audubon Center of the Northwoods, to explore creative ways to improve teaching and learning for all students.

On a related note, thanks to the efforts of the folks with the LAKE Foundation. Work is under way to construct a new, multi-purpose educational facility in downtown that will not only house our school, but will also provide additional environmental, cultural and educational opportunities for residents and visitors to our community year-round. If you would like more information on the work of the LAKE Foundation, go to info@buildtheschool.org to learn more.

Finally, February is "I Love to Read Month." While we emphasize the importance of reading all year long, this is our time to spotlight the importance of reading to our students and their families.

The weather seems to be heading toward more warmer temps, but on those still cold winter nights, consider turning off the television and computer or other electronics and engage in a good book!