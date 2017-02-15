The bee was down to Vondal-Parsons and sixth-grader Emily Holtti starting in round 10. Holtti spelled "engineering" flawlessly, and Vondal-Parsons had no trouble with "feckless." Holtti stumbled on "compatriots" in round 12, but she returned after Vondal-Parsons misspelled "indifference."

In round 14, Holtti stumbled again on "epithets," and Vondal-Parsons moved on to round 15, the championship round, where she spelled "implacable" impeccably, winning her the title.

In the beginning, 12 contestants were eliminated almost one per round on words like "perilous," "algae" and "caterpillar."

Other contestants included:

• Fifth-graders Piper Conklin-DeHoux, Camryn Good and alternate Brianna Hanneken.

• Sixth-graders Miquella Williams, Cecelia Norman and alternate Logan Swenson.

• Seventh-graders Tiara Crannell, Emily Hanneken, Randall Yost and alternate Jake Mills.

• Eighth-graders Hailey Mowell, Rylie Hirschey, Andrew Hoplin and alternate Ayden Egberts.

During this bee, clinician Joan Hardie served as pronouncer for her final year. Judges were elementary principal Rick Aulie, high school principal Andy Forbort and superintendent Dave Endicott.

Vondal-Parsons will go on to the Regional Lakes Bee on Thursday, March 2, at the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples. She also won a year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica and a gift card to Dairy Queen.