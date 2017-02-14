Pequot Lakes mock trial team gears up for semifinals

The Patriots will represent the defense in the case of Chris Jackson vs. Dr. Morrie Powers. This fictitious civil case concerns a student who sued his high school after the principal suspended and took other punitive measures on the student for making a video that criticized the school principal. The case centers on a freedom of speech and due process dispute.

Mock debate team members are scored on an array of material, with 10 being the top score. In the most recent meet against Cloquet High School, freshman Will Middleton scored a perfect 10 acting as witness Chris Jackson while being cross examined by an attorney from the other team.

Senior Abby Person scored several 9s, including direct examination questions, cross examination questioning and delivery of her closing argument for the defense.

The Patriot mock trial team includes seniors Mariah Friberg and Person; juniors Michael Wallace, Jon Spangler, Dylan Lerfald, Isabel Glover and Sebastian Kempka; sophomores Eloise Gitchell, Erin Bengtson, Kayla Neumann, Maddi Chiodi and Kaleb Sundstrom; and freshman Middleton.

The team thanks volunteer coaches Maria Schommer and Mark Mitchell for giving their time and assistance throughout the season.