PR-B Knowledge Bowl takes second

In the 29-team meet, Nevis, Royalton, Crosby-Ironton, Long Prairie/Grey Eagle, Pequot Lakes and Pierz faced each other in one written and four oral rounds.

Judith Reed, Joshua Sweeney, Joe Davidson, Autumn Crawford and Peter Koering began the day with a 36-point written round. Although that score tied with Pequot Lakes Eagles, No. 24 tie breaker rules put PR-B in fourth place.

In oral round one, PR-B faced Royalton's Men in Black and Nevis who dis?. Who dis? was the overall second-place team in the 81-team region and one of only two teams at the meet above PR-B in regional rankings. PR-B took the first round with 16 to Nevis' 14 and Royalton's three.

This moved PR-B up to second place where the team faced Long Prairie/Grey Eagle's That's Different and Nevis who dis?. LPGE was the other team at this meet above PR-B in regional rankings.

With a three-point lead on Nevis and two points behind LPGE, the rest of the meet saw these three teams facing each other for the three oral rounds.

In oral round two, PR-B came up short against Nevis, scoring 13 to Nevis' 15. Still ahead of Nevis by one point, PR-B was able to pull ahead of LPGE, who scored nine, and capture the lead for the third oral round.

This round found PR-B winning the room with 12 points to 11 for Nevis and eight for LPGE. A slim two-point lead going into the final oral round was not enough as Nevis took that round with 15 points to PR-B's 10 and LPGE's eight.

Overall, PR-B finds itself ranked eighth in the region, behind a team from Aitkin, Nevis, Little Falls and three teams from Brainerd. PR-B is well positioned for a regional berth and showed itself competitive against regional powerhouses Brainerd and Little Falls in the first round robin.

In the next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, PR-B will face the top four teams in the region as well as seven others in the top 21.