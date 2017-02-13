Third-graders performed the play with Prairie Fire's Derek and Shannon in two performances Friday, Feb. 3, in the school gym.

Prairie Fire visits over 200 communities each year to provide a weeklong professional theatrical experience, specializing in touring original adaptations of classic children's tales.

The Nisswa PTO and Five Wings Arts Council sponsor the production every February in Nisswa. Prairie Fire also visits Pine River for a performance with Pine River-Backus students each June.o Journal

Tristan Rollins (left), Addie Dabill and Duncan Glassman, third-graders at Nisswa School, portray townspeople in the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre production of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" on Friday, Feb. 3.