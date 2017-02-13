Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Nisswa third-graders stage "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:44 p.m.
    From left are Nisswa third-graders Javin Cooley (Bart, a dwarf), Alissa Hageman (Snow White), Bryce Scully (Jazz, a dwarf) and Tate Oium (Tumalum, a dwarf) performing in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Echo Journal/Nancy Vogt 1 / 5
    Echo Journal/Nancy Vogt The Spellbinders in the Nisswa Elementary School and Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” include third-graders Marcella Timmons (left), Savannah Duran, Danika Ramler and Natalie Pikula2 / 5
    Echo Journal/Nancy Vogt Nisswa Elementary School third-graders Eliana Jares (left), Kaitlyn Kvistad and Joe Loschko perform as three ravens with Shannon, from Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre, who plays the queen.3 / 5
    Echo Journal/Nancy Vogt Grant Johnson (left, a bear), Avah Meierding (a bee) and Drew Herkenhoff (a wolf) portray critters in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” at Nisswa Elementary School.4 / 5
    Echo Journal/Nancy Vogt Tristan Rollins (left), Addie Dabill and Duncan Glassman, third-graders at Nisswa School, portray townspeople in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” on Friday, Feb. 3.5 / 5

    Nisswa Elementary School third-graders spent a week as actors when two professionals from Prairie Fire Children's Theatre helped them stage "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Pick.

    Third-graders performed the play with Prairie Fire's Derek and Shannon in two performances Friday, Feb. 3, in the school gym.

    Prairie Fire visits over 200 communities each year to provide a weeklong professional theatrical experience, specializing in touring original adaptations of classic children's tales.

    The Nisswa PTO and Five Wings Arts Council sponsor the production every February in Nisswa. Prairie Fire also visits Pine River for a performance with Pine River-Backus students each June.o Journal

    Tristan Rollins (left), Addie Dabill and Duncan Glassman, third-graders at Nisswa School, portray townspeople in the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre production of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" on Friday, Feb. 3.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationNisswaNisswa Elementary SchoolPrairie FirePrairie Fire Children's Theatresnow whiteSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs
    Advertisement
    randomness