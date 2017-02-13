Making the Grade - Feb. 9, 2017

Tara Lundmark, Crosslake, dean's list and president's roll of honor; Karlie Nelson, Lake Shore, dean's list; Lauren Greiner, Pequot Lakes, dean's list; Sarah Anderson, Pine River, dean's list; and Ashley Prososki, Pine River, dean's list.

Gustavus Adolphus College

The following area students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter: Sara Chaffee-Bates, Hackensack; Clark Hickman, Merrifield; Carly Miller, Merrifield; and Karl Satterlund, Pequot Lakes.

Bethel University

Bethel University in St. Paul named the following local students to the fall semester dean's list: Britta Bittner, junior, Breezy Point, daughter of Jeff Bittner and Wendy Bittner; Haley Gibbs, senior, Fifty Lakes, daughter of Ben and Jill Gibbs; and Eleanor Erholtz, senior, Pequot Lakes, daughter of Michael and Stacy Erholtz.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

The University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin, named Jessica Kreitz, Pequot Lakes, industrial design major, to the fall semester dean's list.

University of Iowa

The University of Iowa named Abrielle Mumm, Pequot Lakes, to the fall semester dean's list.

Pine Technical and Community College

Pine Technical and Community College in Pine City named Nathan Schmitt, Lake Shore, to the fall semester notable achievement list.

Minnesota State University-Moorhead

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list: Noelle Bergerson, Nisswa, elementary inclusive education; Jacob Box, Merrifield, elementary inclusive education; Shayna Harms, Crosslake, elementary inclusive and early childhood education; Olivia Toft, Breezy Point, social work; Kendra Brasel, Pine River, geosciences; Megan Felthous, Pine River, communication arts and literature education; Margaret Griffith, Pine River, early childhood education; Lexi Smith, Pine River, elementary inclusive education; and Molly Stockman, Pine River, elementary inclusive education.

University of Minnesota-Morris

Cheyenne Wilson, Pequot Lakes, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota, Morris.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

David Thell, Breezy Point, was named to the fall president's list at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.