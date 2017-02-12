Wow! What a wonderful winter season! Despite the extreme temperatures we have had a fun and exciting session of Community Education classes.

We are fortunate in the Pine River-Backus area to have so many remarkable, community-oriented citizens willing to brave the cold to share their talents and interests with each other. It has certainly made this long winter richer for me and my family!

Speaking of wonderful things, this past year the city of Pine River collaborated with PR-B Community Education and The Warehouse on a grant, offered through Essentia Health-St Joseph's Foundation, which would focus on the health and wellness of the youth in our community.

This project, led by Public Works Director Mike Hansen, would get kids outside and active during the long winter months. How? By purchasing quality equipment for our youth: 98 pairs of hockey skates, 40 sets of elbow pads and 40 helmets!

Getting the grant was the first step. How to get them into the hands - or should I say feet - of the kids who needed them required a combined effort. Through continued collaboration, we were able to host our first skate fitting and equipment checkout Saturday, Jan. 21.

An estimated 40 families, with children ages 4 to 14, gathered at the Pine River rink warming house to fit their children with free equipment - on loan for the entirety of their child's skating lessons (or two-week rental). Though the unseasonably warm weather prevented children from getting onto the ice that afternoon, good times were had by all. Adults and children alike enjoyed hot refreshments from Lifehouse Coffee and PR-B Community Ed while waiting for their turn to be fitted for new equipment.

More wonderful things:

Local, qualified ice skating coaches from Backus, Pine River, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point have continued to build on the purpose of the grant by donating their time and expertise. With a focus on youth health and wellness, these community volunteers enable us to offer free skating lessons on Sunday afternoons for 54 of our area children in a safe environment.

A big thank you to all of the people who were involved in this project, and others like it. I feel fortunate to work with such dedicated, hard-working individuals. If you took a class or taught one, if you made that extra trip into town so your child could be involved in an extracurricular activity or stayed and helped coach it, thank you!

Community Education is only possible because of you and your willingness to share, teach and explore your interests and new ideas with others. I would like to invite you to call PR-B Community Ed at 218-587-2080 and explore the opportunities in our community.

For a complete listing of PR-B Community Ed classes, visit prbschools.revtrak.net or call 218-587-2080.