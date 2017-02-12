Pequot Lakes: Speech team takes sixth

The top six teams of the 22-team field were: Chaska, Forest Lake, Mounds View, Centennial, Walker and Pequot Lakes.

Placing for the Patriots were: Savannah Ellison, fifth in discussion; William Moe, fifth in storytelling; Naarah Neumann, seventh in oratory; Megan Buffington and Courtney Rock, second in duo honor final; Sydney Ellison, third in oratory honor final; Ashley Mixer, fourth in poetry honor final; and Rock, fifth in prose honor final.

Receiving ribbons of excellence were: Hannah Allen in creative, Mixer and Austin Evenson in drama, Cole Kaneski and Tyler Flowers in duo, Zach Bauer and Katie Maschhoff in great speeches, Elizabeth Blaeser in poetry, and Flowers in storytelling.

Pequot Lakes was missing seven students due to the Section 6 One Act Play competition, Jazz Band and family obligations.

The team will travel to Underwood on Saturday, Feb. 11, for its next competition.