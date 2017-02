Lori Westlund/Echo Journal Correspondent Pequot Lakes High School Sno Daze candidates are Jacob Tschida (front row, left), Gage Westlund, Hunter Clement and Justin Gerber; Lyndsey Johnson (back row, left), Corina Ruud, Chloe Bermel and Jasmine Danielowski.

Pequot Lakes High School students will celebrate winter with Sno Daze activities the week of Feb. 13, including coronation of Sno Daze candidates at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.