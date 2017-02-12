PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Five Money Questions For Women: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Pine River-Backus High School Media Room 251. Fee: $5.

Women and men have differing considerations when it comes to long-term financial goals. For example, because women have an average longer life span, their needs may be significantly different from those of their spouse or others. This class will explore five critical money questions for women. Instructor is Bruce Meade, Edward Jones financial adviser.

• Fish Prints: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Bring a T-shirt and learn how many fish can "swim" on your shirt. Make your own lake scene of fish and weeds. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.

• Super Cool Pens: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Participants will decorate pens with different materials. Instructor is Amber Haegele.

• The Benefits of Essential Oil Diffusing: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Pine River-Backus High School FACS Room 49. Fee: $10.

One of many ways to use aromatherapy and essential oils is by diffusing oils into the air. Participants will learn basics about diffusing: how to diffuse without an expensive diffuser; safe diffusing around babies, pets, expectant mothers, in the classroom and around allergies. Participants will make a blend or two to take home. Instructor is Kris Kayser of Stone Woman Herbals.