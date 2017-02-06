PR-B Community Education offers classes for youth

• Heart Art: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Create pictures, cards, animals and decorations using hearts. Instructor is Amber Haegele.

• Nature Club: 3-5 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 13 and 17, and March 13 and 27, Grades 1-4, Pine River-Backus School Commons and outside. Fee: $20.

Join Happy Dancing Turtle staff members Nora and Michelle for outdoor fun. The club will explore a new part of nature through games, lessons, activities, crafts and more.

Since class is mostly outside, students should be prepared with coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens and scarves. Meetings will begin in the commons.

• Daddy Daughter Hair 101: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $10.

No prior hair knowledge is required, and all levels are welcome. Class will start with brushing techniques (to avoid those painful tangles) and work up through ponytails, pigtails and braids. Plus students will receive a startup styling kit and extra hair goodies.

Classes are also open to big brothers, uncles and granddads. Instructor will be Rebecca Stabenow.