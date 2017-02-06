Pequot Lakes mock trial team defeats Chisholm

Senior Abby Person and juniors Michael Wallace and Isabel Glover worked together as attorneys for Pequot Lakes. Senior Mariah Friberg, freshman Will Middleton and sophomore Erin Bengtson acted as witnesses in the case. Sophomore Maddi Chiodi took the role of timekeeper, and junior Dylan Lerfald was bailiff.

The Pequot Lakes mock trial team is 1-1 on the season after an opening round setback to Brainerd 229-223.

Pequot Lakes competed against Cloquet High School on Friday, Jan. 27.