Making the Grade-Feb. 2, 2017
Bemidji State University
The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Bemidji State University: Stephanie Malecha, Tatum Sheley and Michelle Wiuff, all of Backus; Alysha Brooks, Richard Case, Patricia Harris and Olivia Uhrinak, all of Breezy Point; Maddison Olson, Crosslake; Austin Williams, East Gull Lake; Anna Kunnari, Emily; Daniel Paul, Hackensack; Lexa Gifford, Lake Shore; Levi Espeseth and Caitlin Young, both of Merrifield; Caroline Rasinski and Elizabeth Thurlow, both of Nisswa; Elizabeth Goerges, Pequot Lakes; and Taylor Sawyer, Pine River.
College of St. Scholastica
The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Sydney Holt, Crosslake; Hannah Kostecka, Pequot Lakes; Jacob Mongan, Pine River; and Hope Rowland, Nisswa.
University of Minnesota-Duluth
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Breezy Point: Theodore Erickson, biochemistry; Eli Kohorst, pre-business; Morgan Larson, geography; Andy Lee, electrical engineering; Anton Sauer, cell and molecular biology; Jack Sauer, cell and molecular biology; Eric Schreiner, civil engineering; and Margaret Thompson, theatre.
Crosslake: Alexandra Dischinger, teaching social studies; Erick Marks, mechanical engineering; Marissa Miller, integration elementary and special education; and Josh Senst, computer science.
East Gull Lake: Tiana Egn, civil engineering.
Fifty Lakes: Rachel Maschhoff, economics.
Hackensack: Zachary Struss, chemical engineering.
Jenkins: Mitchell Dallman, theatre.
Merrifield: Ashley Grunewald, political science.
Nisswa: Austin Domino, electrical engineering; and Tory Sanna, geographic information science.
Pequot Lakes: Devin Cheek, computer science; Dominic Cheek, computer science; Adam Glenski, theory/composition; Megan Glover, psychology; and Anna Glover, art education.
Pine River: Troy Fetter, accounting; Amanda Fleming, music education; Drey Loge, mechanical engineering; Jace Loge, marketing; and Samuel Ruohoniemi, teaching mathematics.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire named the following local students to the fall semester dean's list: Emilie Froidcoeur, Emily, business; and Callie Czech, Pequot Lakes, business.