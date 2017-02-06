Making the Grade-Feb. 2, 2017

College of St. Scholastica

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Sydney Holt, Crosslake; Hannah Kostecka, Pequot Lakes; Jacob Mongan, Pine River; and Hope Rowland, Nisswa.

University of Minnesota-Duluth

The following area students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Breezy Point: Theodore Erickson, biochemistry; Eli Kohorst, pre-business; Morgan Larson, geography; Andy Lee, electrical engineering; Anton Sauer, cell and molecular biology; Jack Sauer, cell and molecular biology; Eric Schreiner, civil engineering; and Margaret Thompson, theatre.

Crosslake: Alexandra Dischinger, teaching social studies; Erick Marks, mechanical engineering; Marissa Miller, integration elementary and special education; and Josh Senst, computer science.

East Gull Lake: Tiana Egn, civil engineering.

Fifty Lakes: Rachel Maschhoff, economics.

Hackensack: Zachary Struss, chemical engineering.

Jenkins: Mitchell Dallman, theatre.

Merrifield: Ashley Grunewald, political science.

Nisswa: Austin Domino, electrical engineering; and Tory Sanna, geographic information science.

Pequot Lakes: Devin Cheek, computer science; Dominic Cheek, computer science; Adam Glenski, theory/composition; Megan Glover, psychology; and Anna Glover, art education.

Pine River: Troy Fetter, accounting; Amanda Fleming, music education; Drey Loge, mechanical engineering; Jace Loge, marketing; and Samuel Ruohoniemi, teaching mathematics.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire named the following local students to the fall semester dean's list: Emilie Froidcoeur, Emily, business; and Callie Czech, Pequot Lakes, business.