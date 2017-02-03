Pequot Lakes Community Education offers classes

Students will learn the basic stitches of crocheting and will go home with a pattern to either keep or to give away. This class is geared for beginners to those who "know a little."

Registrants will need to bring two skeins of cotton yarn, size H-8 crochet hook, scissors and a bag to hold supplies. Instructor is Deb Ryan.

• Senior Living/Senior Care: 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Pequot Lakes High School. This class is free.

This free informational session will provide options for those who are currently caring for a loved one, but may be feeling overwhelmed or stressed because of the extensive care. This option would allow participants to receive a break to remain healthy and able to continue providing assistance as long as possible.

Pre-register for this free class to learn more about the self-pay option and how you may hire workers that you know and trust, such as your own family members, to provide help in your home, rather than paying a home care agency's overhead. Instructor will be Sara Theisen, outreach specialist.