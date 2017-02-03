Athletes encourage Pine River-Backus readers

Boyum-Breen, of Brainerd, recounted to students her experiences in excelling in high school sports where her fellow girls seemed underrepresented. Among her tales was the story of her climb toward becoming the first Brainerd girl to score 1,000 points in basketball, and the embarrassing moment when she threw an air ball on the final point in the midst of newspaper photographers.

Antonovich told students of his recovery from injury and going on to become a National Hockey League scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Today, both have made a name for themselves and serve as representatives of Minnesota's athletes persevering in the face of difficulties.

As part of the annual Community Read event, books offered to students and the community to read included "Shelly Bean the Sports Queen Plays a Game of Catch," "Shelly Bean the Sports Queen Plays Basketball" and "Shelly Bean the Sports Queen Skates at the Hockey Rink," all by Boyum-Breen; as well as "The Boys in the Boat" (abridged version) and "The Boys in the Boat," by Daniel James Brown; "The Boys of Winter," by Wayne Coffey; "The Crossover," by Kwame Alexander; "Miracle on Ice," by Michael Burgan; and "Squeeze Play," by Cal Ripken Jr.