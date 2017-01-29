Tiger Talk: School finance

First off is the General Fund. This fund accounts for roughly 80 percent of the overall district budget. Revenue to this fund consists of federal funding for Title I and Title II programs; state funding for General Education Aid, Special Education Aid, and many other aid categories; and local funding through the levy and miscellaneous fees and donations. State funding accounts for 85 percent of General Fund. Making up the balance is federal funding at 4 percent and local funding at 11 percent. The General Fund expenses are where all educational programming is covered — most staffing, classes, curriculum, athletics/activities, utilities, maintenance, etc.

Next is the Food Service Fund. This fund is self-sustaining in that any money generated by the food service is restricted to being spent in the food service program. Approximately 91 percent of this program is funded through federal and state reimbursement. Expenses cover all food service staff, food costs, supplies and food service equipment purchases. Pine River-Backus has qualified for funding through the federal Community Eligibility Provision for the past few years. This allows the district to offer free breakfast and lunch to ALL students in the district regardless of family income qualifications.

The Transportation Fund generates most of its revenue through state aid, with a small portion coming from fees for field trips and routes outside of the normal to/from busing. Expenses in this fund cover transportation staff, fuel costs, parts/repair costs and bus purchases.

The Community Education Fund receives most of its funding through the local levy and class fees. All revenues and expenses in this fund cover general Community Education classes, youth sports, Early Childhood Family Education, School Readiness, Preschool Screening, After School Enrichment, Adult Basic Education, Drivers Education and Behind the Wheel. Pine River-Backus also applies for Pathways II Scholarship funding that we are eligible for based on our Four-Star Parent Aware rating through the Department of Education.

Operating Capital is the fifth district fund. All funding for the Operating Capital fund comes from the local levy. The revenue generated is restricted and can be spent only on Operating Capital Projects, which include: facility upgrades, technology upgrades, deferred maintenance projects for annual upkeep, and Health and Safety projects. New for the 2016-17 school year, is Long Term Facility Maintenance (LTFM) Funding. This is levy-funded revenue that the district is able to use for facility upkeep and maintenance. Pine River-Backus has opted to use a portion of the new LTFM funding to renovate the High School office/entrance adding security features and handicap accessible updates to the existing building. Also completed through this project is an update to ceilings, floors and lockers in all high school hallways. These projects are scheduled for completion during Summer 2017.

Fund six is building construction. This is the fund that covers major building projects. An example is the new bus garage, the new Early Childhood addition and new athletic addition all completed January 2013. The proceeds from building bonds, leases or loans are deposited to this fund throughout the construction process to cover construction costs.

When payments are made on the district building bonds, they are funded through the Debt Service Fund. The revenue to make these payments comes directly from the levy, as the building bonds were voter approved through the election process.

Last, but not least, is the Trust/Scholarship Fund. The district awards scholarships to graduating

seniors every spring. Upon successful completion of their first semester of college, they can claim their scholarships. All funds in these scholarships have been donated to the district and are held in individual accounts with local banks. Pine River-Backus has been very fortunate to have many past graduates and local businesses give generously to the scholarship program. Our district is able to award over $50,000 annually in district-paid scholarships through these donations.

As mentioned, budget season has begun. The district, under direction from the school board, will be determining priorities and recommendations to build a balanced budget for 2017-18.