Pequot Lakes High School Students of the Month-January 2017

Future plans: My current plans for the future are to graduate high school with my associates degree. Then I plan to go to St. John's and then medical school soon after.

Current and past school activities: Band, wrestling, track, football, student council, Link Crew.

Community or church activity: 4-H club, 4-H Cass County Ambassadors, 4-H County Federation, church camps and dinners, Kids Against Hunger, missionary trip to France.

Awards/achievements: Lettered in wrestling, football and track; two-time all-conference wrestling; captain of football and wrestling teams; state team for wrestling; Central Lakes College honor roll; several awards in 4-H for sheep and other projects.

LYNDSEY JOHNSON

Grade: Senior

Hometown: Pequot Lakes

Parents: Curt and Caryn Johnson

Activities/hobbies/interests: Art, track and field, basketball.

Future plans: I plan to go to Alexandria Technical College and receive a degree in communication art and design. After completing that degree, I plan to continuing my studies in graphic design.

Current and past school activities: Basketball, track and field, National Honor Society, Interact, junior class secretary, student council, Link Crew.

Community or church activity: Emily Soup Kitchen volunteer; Washington, D.C., youth mission trip; Detroit youth mission trip; Day of Caring, helping out at senior center; PLHS youth basketball camp counselor, 2016 Minnesota Girls' State.

Awards/achievements: Varsity girls basketball letterwinner, varsity girls track and field letterwinner, first place National Joint Powers Alliance art competition, honorable mention NJPA art competition.