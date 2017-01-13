PR-B to open Tiger Den, supplement to food shelf

The school food pantry, called the Tiger Den, is similar to programs enacted in other schools where Endicott worked previously.

"We would provide not only food but also the possibility of winter coats, snow pants, winter supplies and that sort of thing," said Tina Hanneken, member of the committee behind the den. "Or anything else the kids might need. We've gotten so many generous donations from community members. In previous schools Dave had a food pantry of sorts. First, we determined if there was a need in Pine River. The next thing we did was have key players come to our table."

The school district met with representatives from the Pine River-Backus Family Center, the food shelf, Second Harvest Food Bank and others for advice.

To identify families in need, the school district is sending applications asking families if they would like to participate, volunteer or donate.

"It could be some, both or none," Hanneken said. "It's a permission form. Then, how it works is if there is a need identified in the school, the staff person gets in contact with a committee member like Dave Endicott, then we go and help that student and get them set up with food."

The local food shelf agreed to be the fiscal host to the den, meaning that food will come from Second Harvest, the same source food shelves throughout the state use. Working with the food shelf, the ultimate goal is to reach individuals the food shelf doesn't normally serve.

Jodi Perry, food shelf director, said there are rarely students at the food shelf, and those who live farther from the Pine River community sometimes have a hard time making it to the shelf due to transportation issues. A pantry at the school would reach families that are sometimes unable to use the shelf.

"The purpose is to help those students and families that may not be connected with the Pine River Food Shelf who might have an immediate food insecurity situation," Hanneken said. "They should feel comfortable asking a teacher or school adult, and we can help them immediately in that kind of situation."

To get the pantry off the ground, Pine River-Backus School employees are helping with a bowling tournament to raise funds.

"All staff are participating in some way, shape or form in a bowling tournament either by contributing or participating in the bowling tournament," Hanneken said. "Each team raised money for the Tiger Den, and those proceeds will go to the initial startup of the food pantry."

Perry is excited about the new pantry.

"I think it's great," Perry said. "There is a need and they will be reaching people we can't reach. We aren't there seeing if the kids are getting food or not."

Hanneken stressed that the pantry will not reduce or eliminate need for the local food shelf. Perry agreed, but said if it did it wouldn't be a bad thing.

"I think it will probably stay the same," Perry said. "I am hoping maybe it will (decrease the need for the food shelf) because that way we really are reaching the people that need to be reached."

Hanneken said the foods sent home with children will include many of the dry or canned goods common to the food shelf. No perishables will be distributed, though there may be some clothing and hygiene items when available. Monetary donations will be more effective than food donations since Second Harvest can make money go further than the average person when buying food.

"We are working to get donations already," Hanneken said. "Donations can be sent to the school in care of the Tiger Den."

Endicott previously enacted food pantries in Ogilvie with a program that distributed over 50 backpacks full of food twice a month; Pequot Lakes where another backpack program was active; and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley where a food pantry and clothes closet were started.

The program is expected to begin distribution in late January or February. The pantry will be located central to the school building, in the back of the kitchen.