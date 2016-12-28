As it does every year, the board approved a preliminary levy in September seeking the maximum levy for 2017, thus allowing the board to review budget needs without constraint (the final levy can be less than, but not more than, the preliminary levy).

The board's finance team decided to keep the same per pupil local optional revenue, making next year's levy a total of $1,499,997.30, or 6.78 percent less than 2015-16 ($1,609,108.18) thanks to changes in net tax capacity.

The board also adopted a resolution stating its intention to issue general obligation bonds to finance projects included in a 10-year facility plan. The plan includes updates to the north end of the school building, including a more secure entry into the high school and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant office space.

In addition, the high school hallway will have work done on the ceilings, paint, lockers and flooring. Bonds will go to bid Feb. 13; until that time the estimate is $2.055 million for the construction project.

The bonds will be paid for with the long-term facilities maintenance levy, which does not increase the overall 2016 pay 2017 levy. The bond will mature in 15 years with a payoff in 2032.

Sixth-grade participation in athletics

The board discussed parent concerns regarding sixth-grade participation in athletic programs.

Parents have contacted several school board members to complain that the community education basketball team only retained three students when the seventh-grade team opened to younger students, that the sixth-grade students who moved up to the seventh-grade team are not getting equal playing time, and that a sixth-grade student participated in an eighth-grade basketball game ahead of seventh-grade students (technically against the rules set for sixth-grade participation).

Superintendent David Endicott said the breach in rules has been addressed and fixed, and sixth-grade participation will be cancelled if there continues to be breaches in the rules. He said he had not heard the other complaints, but will look into them.

In other business Monday, the board:

• Added language to the school's violence prevention policy to address disruptive displays on student vehicles parked in the school parking lot. Previously the policy only addressed clothing.

• Agreed to hire Chip Rankin as junior high wrestling coach; Kelly Johnson as assistant speech coach; Lynn Wangberg as long-term substitute teacher from Dec. 5 to Feb. 1; and Gina Peterson as long-term substitute teacher from Jan. 3 to Feb. 10.

• Expressed many emotional thanks to board member Jim Coffland on the last day of his 34 years on the school board. Coffland was presented with a plaque and a cake in thanks for his many years serving the board.