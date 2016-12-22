Pequot Lakes High School Students of the Month

Community or church activity: Care and Share Cafe volunteer, PTA Carnival volunteer, Crosslake Lions roadside cleanup, Pequot Lakes food shelf volunteer, Relay for Life leader, Brainerd YMCA swim team, Youth Frontiers fourth-grade kindness retreat.

Awards/achievements: Rotary Youth Leadership Award, A honor roll, Student of the Semester, Student of the Month, Brainerd YMCA state swim meet qualifier.

Future plans: Next fall, I plan to attend Concordia College in Moorhead. While at Concordia, I will study nutrition, biology and environmental science. I then plan to work in one of those fields. I will also participate in as many environmental and volunteer clubs as I can both at Concordia and later in life.

TONY FITZER

Hometown: Homebrook Township

Parents: Carolyn and Rick Fitzer

Activities/hobbies/interests: Snowmobiling, running, disc golfing, hunting, fishing, spending time with friends and family, cross country, track, band, biking.

Community or church activity: Gull Lake Drifters snowmobile club, help at church events, Drive One car wash.

Awards/achievements: Cross country most valuable runner, cross country letter winner, cross country most dedicated runner, cross country all conference, track letter winner, track most improved.

Future plans: Attend Alexandria Technical and Community College for the carpentry program.

MACKENZIE RUBITSCHUNG

Hometown: Pine River

Parents: Kimberly Johnson and Lee Rubitschung

Activities/hobbies/interests: Dance team, Patriot Dance Club, student council, National Honor Society, S.A.D.D.

Community or church activity: Ideal Beef Feed, Respect and Kindness retreats, blood drives.

Awards/achievements: HOBY Leadership Award nominee, ExCEL Award nominee.

Future plans: Attend a four-year college majoring in elementary education.

KEEGAN SEVERANCE

Hometown: Pequot Lakes

Parents: Dawn and Daniel Severance

Activities/hobbies/interests: Robotics, fishing, boating, video games.

Awards/achievements: A honor roll, President's List at Central Lakes College.

Future plans: I plan to go to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and get a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. I then hope to work at an engineering firm or become an inventor.