Pequot Lakes High School Students of the Month
HAILEY MILLNER
Hometown: Crosslake
Parents: Steve and Rene Millner
Activities/hobbies/interests: I participate in National Honor Society, Interact Club, Brainerd YMCA swim team and Crosslake Lutheran Youth Group. I spend my free time reading, swimming, volunteering and baking. I am interested in nutrition, biology, animals and environmental science.
Community or church activity: Care and Share Cafe volunteer, PTA Carnival volunteer, Crosslake Lions roadside cleanup, Pequot Lakes food shelf volunteer, Relay for Life leader, Brainerd YMCA swim team, Youth Frontiers fourth-grade kindness retreat.
Awards/achievements: Rotary Youth Leadership Award, A honor roll, Student of the Semester, Student of the Month, Brainerd YMCA state swim meet qualifier.
Future plans: Next fall, I plan to attend Concordia College in Moorhead. While at Concordia, I will study nutrition, biology and environmental science. I then plan to work in one of those fields. I will also participate in as many environmental and volunteer clubs as I can both at Concordia and later in life.
TONY FITZER
Hometown: Homebrook Township
Parents: Carolyn and Rick Fitzer
Activities/hobbies/interests: Snowmobiling, running, disc golfing, hunting, fishing, spending time with friends and family, cross country, track, band, biking.
Community or church activity: Gull Lake Drifters snowmobile club, help at church events, Drive One car wash.
Awards/achievements: Cross country most valuable runner, cross country letter winner, cross country most dedicated runner, cross country all conference, track letter winner, track most improved.
Future plans: Attend Alexandria Technical and Community College for the carpentry program.
MACKENZIE RUBITSCHUNG
Hometown: Pine River
Parents: Kimberly Johnson and Lee Rubitschung
Activities/hobbies/interests: Dance team, Patriot Dance Club, student council, National Honor Society, S.A.D.D.
Community or church activity: Ideal Beef Feed, Respect and Kindness retreats, blood drives.
Awards/achievements: HOBY Leadership Award nominee, ExCEL Award nominee.
Future plans: Attend a four-year college majoring in elementary education.
KEEGAN SEVERANCE
Hometown: Pequot Lakes
Parents: Dawn and Daniel Severance
Activities/hobbies/interests: Robotics, fishing, boating, video games.
Awards/achievements: A honor roll, President's List at Central Lakes College.
Future plans: I plan to go to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and get a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. I then hope to work at an engineering firm or become an inventor.