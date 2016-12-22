Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Eagle View students receive holiday books

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:43 a.m.
    Lake Rowland, a fourth-grader at Eagle View Elementary School, shows off his new book "The Last Holiday Concert." All fourth-graders in the school received this book from the Fun Books For Kids program. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal 1 / 5
    Fourth-grader Harrison Kennen hands out winter-themed books in a third-grade classroom as part of the Fun Books For Kids program Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Eagle View Elementary School. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal 2 / 5
    Sari Ann Toftness, a first-grader at Eagle View Elementary School, looks through the free book she received as part of the Fun Books For Kids program. All first-graders got a copy of "The Gingerbread Bear." Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal 3 / 5
    Fun Books For Kids volunteers hold up some of the winter-themed books they gave away at Eagle View Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. From left are volunteers Hope Rowland, president; Faith Kimbler, secretary; and Arlene Czech, longtime board member. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal4 / 5
    Fourth-grader Kate Stoltenberg hands out books in a third-grade classroom at Eagle View Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as a part of the Fun Books For Kids program. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal5 / 5

    Volunteers with the Fun Books For Kids program handed out books to all students at Eagle View Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

    The program aims to give a free book to each student every couple months. Last week was the annual holiday distribution, and students received books such as "The Last Holiday Concert" by Andrew Clements, "Puppy Patrol: A Winter's Tale" by Jenny Dale, and "The Gingerbread Bear" by Robert Dennis.

    Fun Books For Kids president Hope Rowland, secretary Faith Kimbler and longtime board member Arlene Czech handed out the books to each classroom with the assistance of fourth-grade student council representatives.

    --- --- ---

    Eagle View Christmas Program - 63 photo KLICK! Gallery

    Kindergarten through second-grade students at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point performed their Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 20.

    --- --- ---

    Explore related topics:NewseducationFun Books For KidsEagle View ElementarybooksHope RowlandFaith KimblerArlene CzechHolidaychristmas
    Advertisement