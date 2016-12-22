Eagle View students receive holiday books

The program aims to give a free book to each student every couple months. Last week was the annual holiday distribution, and students received books such as "The Last Holiday Concert" by Andrew Clements, "Puppy Patrol: A Winter's Tale" by Jenny Dale, and "The Gingerbread Bear" by Robert Dennis.

Fun Books For Kids president Hope Rowland, secretary Faith Kimbler and longtime board member Arlene Czech handed out the books to each classroom with the assistance of fourth-grade student council representatives.

Eagle View Christmas Program -

Kindergarten through second-grade students at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point performed their Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 20.

