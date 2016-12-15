Magician wows Eagle View students, parents

Robert Halbrook and his wife, Lynn, performed magical tricks intertwined with book titles that can be found at school or community libraries. Some of the favorite tricks performed were the magic wand, popped corn and a bouquet of flowers.

About 100 students, parents and siblings filled the upper level gym at Eagle View.

Books were given as prizes, as well as gift certificate donations from Sunset Cinema, Tasty Pizza North, Applebee's and Rafferty's Pizza of Nisswa. Students also left with a bag of magic Trix cereal and a packet of magic tricks for them to read and try at home.

Robert the magician was funded in part by the Early Childhood and Title I programs.