Students learning 21st century skills

By being intentional about exposing Pine River-Backus Elementary School students to STEAM learning opportunities, we hope they are able to better develop necessary 21st century skills grounded in the four C's: Creativity, Collaboration, Critical thinking and Communication.

These are skills students need in order to be successful during their school years and beyond.

Elementary schools are responsible for setting the foundation, expectation and example for these skills. We are obligated to equip ourselves with resources that begin to prepare students to be career and/or college ready.

STEAM education and opportunities really support this cause.

We are grateful to have partnered with a program called Technology Mobile out of the National Joint Powers Alliance in Staples. Technology Mobile has come onsite to provide staff training, new gadgets and software for students, and also the ability to print 3D designs that our students create.

These experiences are happening with students in grades K-12. Many of our students have experienced Project Lead The Way (PLTW) at our middle school level for years, but this is a way to expose all of our students to the opportunity.

Also, PR-B Elementary School has begun exploring the concept of a "Makerspace," where students can enter and create things using their imagination. We have several "challenges" posted for students to try, such as building structures to hold certain weight, roller coasters, catapults, creating objects that move and make noise, and much more.

By using their 21st century skills, students are able to manipulate the supplies given, expand ideas and support one another to come up with creative solutions. Sometimes success comes easy and sometimes it takes many tries.

We celebrate success and accept failure. It is so exciting to see in action. Since our building is learning about this concept right along with the students, we will surely make adjustments as we go based on feedback we get from students. In the end, it is all about the learning process.

Finally, STEAM education has become a popular choice for our students through our after school Community Education classes. We offer several sessions facilitated by PR-B staff. These sessions allow students more time and focus on certain STEAM opportunities. It is no wonder they fill up quickly!

The STEAM and Makerspace movement is here to stay. We are proud of our staff and students as they continue to be intentional about being creative, collaborating, communicating and critically thinking.