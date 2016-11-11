Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children 4 and under. Tickets will be available at the door a half hour before showtime.

Cast members are: Gabriella, Brianna Adkins; Troy, Josh Sechser; Sharpay, Rebecca Weber; Ryan, Grace Carey; Chad, Peter Koering; Zeke, Cody Deplazes; Taylor, Autumn Crawford; Kelsi, Katie Hanneken; Jackie, Jacque Norman; Coach Bolton, Judith Reed; Mrs. Darbus, Erika Soukup; Martha, Courtni Peterson; Ms. Tenney, MaryGrace Welte; Ripper, Hannah Peters; Mongo, Amber Burtard.

Chorus members are Paige Poehler, Sarah Carey, Ana Paya', Gracie Rivers and Breezy Cumberland.

Jen Anderson is the director and in charge of costumes; Star Pitlick is the student director. Vocal coach is Noelle Johnson. Ben Kinser is the pit orchestra director.

Stage manager is Tia Ford. Choreography is by Rachel Wheeler and Jen Anderson. Set design is by Jason Trout and Pine River-Backus industrial tech.