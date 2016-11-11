Inside each dictionary is a place for the student's name and a label that contains Rotary's 4-Way Test: "Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"

Students are encouraged to ask themselves and others these four questions whenever a difficult situation arises. If they can answer yes to them, then it's probably the right thing to do. Hopefully, students will carry this 4-Way Test into their teens, adulthood and into their employment and business opportunities.

Games were played during the presentation as well.

Dictionaries to third-graders will also take place at Eagle View Elementary, Nisswa Elementary and Crosslake Community schools.

