In Pequot Lakes' mock election Wednesday, Oct. 26, Trump received 241 votes, while Hillary Clinton came in second with 89.

At PR-B on Tuesday, Oct. 25, results were broken into grades 7-8 and grades 9-12. Trump led among older students by 41 votes over Clinton (62-21). The lead was larger in the lower grades where Trump received 72 votes to Clinton's 14.

Pequot Lakes

Trump and Clinton were first and second, respectively, in the freshman, sophomore and junior classes. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, however, took the No. 2 spot behind Trump in the senior class.

Results of other races also followed the Republican Party line:

Eighth Congressional District: Stewart Mills, Republican.

Senate District 10: Carrie Ruud, Republican.

House of Representatives District 10B: Josh Heintzeman, Republican.

Students also voted on the constitutional amendment asking if legislators should have their pay determined by independent commissions. The amendment passed with a 2:1 ratio.

The mock election was part of the first-ever Minnesota Students Vote program, where high school students all over the state took part and learned about the election process.

Pequot Lakes senior Samantha Nelson thought the mock election was an informative event.

"It opens people's eyes to what it would be like to actually vote because we're younger, so we don't really know what's going on," Nelson said. "So I think it kind of shows them how it would be when you get older."

Pine River-Backus

Johnson came in only four points behind Clinton for grades 9-12 voters. Jill Stein was only seven votes behind Johnson. Other candidates received four or fewer votes.

In grades 7-8, third place went to the little known Dan Vacek, Mark Elworth (Legal Marijuana Now Party) ticket. All other candidates received five or fewer votes.

History and civics teacher Lisa Toft compared the turnout and results to the official election. While grades seven and eight voted in class, PR-B had the older students vote according to their own schedules. They had to vote before the school day started or during lunch because this was more like the real world.

Toft said turnout was greater for students from grades nine and 10, whom she has had as students this and last year.

"One thing I liked about the turnout was that it was very student driven," Toft said. "I actually had students who already voted who came with five or six of their friends who they gathered from their lockers before school. Whole tables of kids would get up and vote together."

Toft said students showed a great interest in candidates who didn't make it past preliminaries, and actively researched third parties. She said dissatisfaction with the current candidates may have influenced those students to remain loyal to candidates who were no longer in the running, as well as third parties. Toft said some students may have chosen not to vote because of dissatisfaction, much like adult voters.

She said the results of the mock election might offer a preview of the types of votes to expect from the local districts.

"I think with younger students in seventh or eighth grade, they do tend to maybe mirror their parents a little more," Toft said. "As they get older, they tend to get more of their own political beliefs. Geographically, I do believe it will be closer to what we see. I don't think there will be too big a difference."

Because the Secretary of State program only included the presidential ballot, Pine River-Backus had no results for other races.

Students Vote 2016 was a statewide effort by the Minnesota Department of Education and the Secretary of State to teach students about voting. Throughout Minnesota, 280 schools were registered for the program.