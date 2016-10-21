Schwegel said the students wouldn't need to be included in all sports, and recommended against football and those with an abundance of participants, such as dance. Schwegel said he called many nearby districts to compare policies and found that only Walker-Hackensack-Akeley has no sports with students from sixth grade.

Superintendent Dave Endicott joked that the W-H-A district didn't allow it because the former superintendent (Endicott) wouldn't allow it.

Schwegel said the change in policy would work well for many activities, including golf and track, though basketball, which has only a handful of students in seventh and eighth grades, would benefit the most. With the current enrollment, Schwegel said they can hardly practice, which could negatively impact several years of the sport at PR-B.

Schwegel and the council discussed possible concerns, including late games, classroom performance, fairness to older students (who might sit while sixth-graders play) and enrollment into community education athletics.

Community Education director Troy Gregory said he was a little concerned about student involvement in the community education basketball team, though he would not oppose a board decision to open basketball to younger students.

Board members were nearly split with support and opposition, but requested that Schwegel and his coaches come up with specific details before the next board meeting Nov. 15 so the board can offer a more informed decision.

The board requested policies determining when certain sports will be opened to younger students, which sports will be allowed to use younger students and any policies that might prevent interference with the community education classes.

Also Monday, the board adopted a resolution recognizing plans to remodel the high school entryway and offices. The remodel plans include expansion of the high school offices to make the hallways and offices more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The plans are designed to make the entry to the high school more secure, with visitors passing through the office where they are signed in.

In other business Monday, the board:

• Approved coaches: varsity girls basketball coach Randy Schwegel, assistant girls basketball coach Tucker Sheley, junior high girls basketball coach Lisa Toft, varsity boys basketball coach John Riewer, assistant boys basketball coach Michael Dinnel, junior high boys basketball coach Bill Toft, varsity wrestling coach Travis Hoffarth, assistant wrestling coach Tom Demars, speech coach Deborah Schlueter, vocal coach Noelle Kuitunen-Johnson and assistant dance coach Nicole Pahl.

• Approved child care leaves of absence for Cammey Diederich and Erica Norman.

• Approved a 2017 interagency agreement with the Cass County/Leech Lake Reservation Children's Initiative.