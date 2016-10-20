Tiger Talk: R.O.A.R. Paws are in our community

In turn, these skills will help children be successful, not only in academics but also in life.

As many of you know, for the past several years Pine River-Backus Elementary School has been doing just that. Students are recognized daily for showing these skills. We at PR-B call these our R.O.A.R. expectations: Responsible, On-Task, Always Safe and Respectful (R.O.A.R.).

At our monthly R.O.A.R. rallies, we celebrate students who have worked especially hard at meeting these expectations. The process of nominating students and recognizing them for their efforts has provided staff with a way to encourage and notice positive behaviors. These skills/expectations have been modeled, recognized and praised across grade levels in efforts to increase the success of all students.

We have seen such a positive impact on the behaviors within the building that we think it's time to think bigger! Schools are not the only places that children exist. Children are supported by a village. In Pine River-Backus this village may include family, friends, faith community, extracurricular activities, community activities and/or businesses.

Because adults throughout the PR-B village influence children's behavior, we are excited to share a new partnership. R.O.A.R. has come to a business near you. Watch for the R.O.A.R. Paws in the checkout aisles at Pine River Family Market. Did you see the R.O.A.R. Paw in the office of Pine River Dental Arts?

These partners have joined with the school district to celebrate and support children in practicing character skills throughout the community. Be on the lookout for more R.O.A.R. Paws where you shop and do business. Please take a moment to thank these trailblazing partners for supporting PR-B kids. We are proud and privileged to be working with them and look forward to adding more partners soon.

Would you like to proudly display a R.O.A.R Paw at your business? Please let Nicki know. Call the school at 218-587-8332.