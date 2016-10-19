Pequot Lakes High School Students of the Month

Community or church activity: Community Education Junior Golf, HART Program Animal Foster.

Awards/achievements: MVP alpine skiing, MVP golf, all-state alpine skiing, HOBY Leadership Award, ExCEL nominee, all-state golf, Athlete of the Week alpine skiing, team academic all-state alpine skiing, alpine ski team state champions, alpine ski state 10th-place individual, Athlete of the Week golf, golf all-conference, golf state fourth-place individual, tennis all-conference, tennis academic all-state, tennis Athlete of the Week.

Future plans: Attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., on a golf and academic scholarship to study business.

Karl Brine-Doyle

Hometown: Mission Township

Parents: Katie Brine and Eric Doyle

Activities/hobbies/interests: Running, hunting, snowmobiling, alpine skiing, watersports, jazz band, cross country, track, National Honor Society, Student Council vice president.

Community or church activity: Ideal Beef Feed, Student Council carwash, homecoming tailgate, altar serving.

Awards/achievements: State track in 4x800, 4.0 grade point average, National Merit commended student.

Future plans: Go to a four-year university and study engineering.

Jacob Tschida

Hometown: Pequot Lakes

Parents: Joe and Tracy Tschida

Activities/hobbies/interests: Cross country, track, drumming, involved in church, student council, National Honor Society, Symphonic Band, Link Crew.

Community or church activity: Kids Against Hunger, Drive One car wash, Ideal Beef Feed, New Pathways, Restore, church ushering.

Awards/achievements: HOBY Leadership Award, ExCEL Award, A honor roll, best on site regional solo band contest, cross country most dedicated, student council rookie of the year.

Future plans: Attend Michigan Technological University for mechanical engineering or join seminary at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary.

Abby Person

Hometown: Crosslake

Parents: Brad Person and Jennifer Hebestreit

Activities/hobbies/interests: Reading, Spanish, running, tennis, National Honor Society, band, youth group, mock trial, Link Crew, Interact Club, creative writing club.

Community or church activity: Tutored seventh-graders in math, youth group joyfully serving, Circle of Friends Interact Club, Emily Care n' Share Cafe, Crosslake Library, concession stand for NHS, cross country and mock trial, internship for Toledo United Football Club.

Awards/achievements: Minnesota Mile Leadership Conference, finalist for Virginia Basketball Creative Writing scholarship, second place Local American Legion Oratorical Contest, state mock trial.

Future plans: Attend a four-year university.