This activity is also important in that it helps our students experience what could be seen as a "Farm to Table" type of activity. Not only are the pumpkins grown, harvested and sold for profit by the PTO, our students also have the opportunity to do some cooking with recipes made from the pumpkins as a way of completing the cycle of planting to table, so to speak.

The third element that is very important to us as a school is the connection of our school to our larger community. Our students have the opportunity to see just how important it is for us to connect to our community and how our community connections support our work as a school.

We want to be sure to say thank you to our wonderful parent volunteers who helped harvest the pumpkins as well as prepare and sell our Harvest Chili during the recent Crosslake Days chili cook-off.

At this time of year, we have completed a first round of fall assessments that are used to help us gauge our student academic growth throughout the year. This is a big process, even for a small school, and is very time-consuming.

The information gathered helps classroom teachers shape the instruction for the year and assist us with areas of improvement. It is a daunting process at times for our students and staff, yet the results are a very important piece of the puzzle in education.

Within the next two weeks, we will have a number of things happening at school, including a family science night on Oct. 13, MEA break on Oct. 20 and 21, and parent conferences and school board elections on Oct. 25 and 27.

You may also see some of our students out in the area taking water samples and analyzing those samples for evidence of plant and animal life as well as invasive species. We place a very high value on our natural resource of water, in particular in this area of the state, and our students are learning a hands-on lesson of how our activities can have a significant impact on this precious resource.