Legionville benefits from Eagle Scout project

The Legionville School Safety Patrol Training Center in Merrifield has a new gaga ball pit and its frisbee golf course received a make-over, thanks to a local Boy Scout troop.

Aaron Sopelle, of Pequot Lakes Boy Scout Troop 102, led a group of 10 scouts and volunteers in this service project Sept. 25, which was a major requirement in Sopelle's quest to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout. Scoutmaster Jeff Benson leads Boy Scout Troop 102.

Gaga ball is an Israeli variation of dodgeball that is played in an octagonal pit and with only one ball. Players use their hands to hit the ball while trying to strike other players below the knees. The goal is to eliminate all other players to be the last person in the pit. It is a fast-paced game that appeals to a wide range of ages and abilities.

The Minnesota American Legion established Legionville School Patrol Training Center for the purpose of training Minnesota young people in correct school patrol procedure. It is a training center for school and school bus patrols. Safety education officers of the Minnesota State Patrol provide instruction in the correct school safety patrol methods. Its program has been recognized by the National Safety Council as one of the outstanding traffic safety promotion programs in the country.

School safety patrol training is the primary focus of the camp; however, other classes include first aid, canoeing and swimming. Many areas of recreation and athletics are woven into the daily activities to insure an excellent experience during the week. A safety officer of the Minnesota State Patrol teaches school patrol classes, and a certified teacher teaches the other classes.

Campers will use the new gaga ball pit and the spruced up frisbee golf course during recreation time.