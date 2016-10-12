There's no time like homecoming at PR-B
Among Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man, Taylor Zaczkowski and Joseph Davidson were crowned queen and king at the "Wizard of Oz"-themed homecoming coronation Friday morning, Oct. 7, at Pine River-Backus High School.
---
---
As always, the coronation featured a display of talent when Brianna Adkins and Sarah Carey performed a duet of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" on piano. Candidates were crowned following the annual skit.
Prince and princess were Spencer Richards and Rebecca Weber.
Pine River-Backus faced Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in a volleyball game Friday afternoon, followed by a thrilling football game that night also against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. The final score was 22-21 for a Tiger victory, proving there really is no place like home.