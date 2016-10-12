There's no time like homecoming at PR-B

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal. Brianna Blanchard and Cody France have lunch during the America themed dress-up day during 2016 Homecoming.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal. Spencer Richards had the honor of being crowned prince during PIne River-Backus’ 2016 homecoming.

Travis Grimler/Echo journal. Taylor Zaczkowski was selected as the 2016 Pine River-Backus Homecoming Queen.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal. As always, the Pine River-Backus Homecoming skit included humorous moments such as the one between Devyn Richards and Taylor Zaczkowski.

Travis Grimler/ Echo Journal. Pine River-Backus Homecoming candidates held their annual homecoming skit ahead of the coronation crowning on Oct. 7.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal. This year, Joseph Davidson was chosen as Pine River-Backus Homecoming King.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal. Queen Taylor Zaczkowski and King Joseph Davidson were presented to the student body at the Pine River-Backus Homecoming Coronation.

Among Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man, Taylor Zaczkowski and Joseph Davidson were crowned queen and king at the "Wizard of Oz"-themed homecoming coronation Friday morning, Oct. 7, at Pine River-Backus High School.

As always, the coronation featured a display of talent when Brianna Adkins and Sarah Carey performed a duet of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" on piano. Candidates were crowned following the annual skit.

Prince and princess were Spencer Richards and Rebecca Weber.

Pine River-Backus faced Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in a volleyball game Friday afternoon, followed by a thrilling football game that night also against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. The final score was 22-21 for a Tiger victory, proving there really is no place like home.