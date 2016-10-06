Pine River-Backus High School honors Students of the Month

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal. After years of absence, a student of the month program was reinstated at Pine River-Backus school, with the first recipients being Kevin Hodgden, Avery Cunningham, Emma Templeton, Annabelle Knapp, Mara Adams, Scarlett Schaefer, and Nick Ackerman.

Pine River-Backus High School has reinstated a Student of the Month honor for students nominated by their teachers for performance and classroom behaviors.

September students were Kevin Hodgden, Avery Cunningham, Emma Templeton, Annabelle Knapp, Mara Adams, Scarlett Schaefer and Nick Ackerman.

Teachers recognized these students for such behaviors as volunteering for class projects, putting extra time into school work and general perseverance.

Students received awards of a plaque, an invitation to a pizza lunch with Principal Andrew Forbort and the opportunity to cut to the front of the lunch lines for a brief window of time.

Pine River-Backus had a student of the month program in the past, but it has not been active recently.