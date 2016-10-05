PR-B celebrates homecoming this week
Pine River-Backus Schools kicked off homecoming week by naming the homecoming court: Mitchell Wynn, Hannah Wiedewitsch, Spencer Richards, Amy Wiese, Kiel Struss, Miah Hansen, Devyn Richards, Taylor Zaczkowski, Joseph Davidson and Rebecca Weber.
Events began with a Monday, Oct. 3, "Wizard of Oz" drive-in movie scheduled on the back side of the commons, followed by a Wednesday, Oct. 5, blood drive on school grounds.
Friday, Oct. 7, is homecoming day with coronation at 9 a.m. in the old gym. The school will host an autograph session with varsity athletes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in addition to the annual volleyball game at 1 p.m. in the old gym, this year against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (W-H-A).
A junior high dance will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday with tailgating for the PR-B vs. W-H-A football game at 5 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m.
A senior dance will conclude the night immediately after the game.