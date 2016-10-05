PR-B celebrates homecoming this week

The 2016 Pine River-Backus Homecoming Court is Mitchell Wynn, Hannah Wiedewitsch, Spencer Richards, Amy Wiese, Kiel Struss, Miah Hansen, Devyn Richards, Taylor Zaczkowski, Joseph Davidson and Rebecca Weber. Photo by Travis Grimler

Pine River-Backus Schools kicked off homecoming week by naming the homecoming court: Mitchell Wynn, Hannah Wiedewitsch, Spencer Richards, Amy Wiese, Kiel Struss, Miah Hansen, Devyn Richards, Taylor Zaczkowski, Joseph Davidson and Rebecca Weber.

Events began with a Monday, Oct. 3, "Wizard of Oz" drive-in movie scheduled on the back side of the commons, followed by a Wednesday, Oct. 5, blood drive on school grounds.

Friday, Oct. 7, is homecoming day with coronation at 9 a.m. in the old gym. The school will host an autograph session with varsity athletes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in addition to the annual volleyball game at 1 p.m. in the old gym, this year against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (W-H-A).

A junior high dance will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday with tailgating for the PR-B vs. W-H-A football game at 5 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m.

A senior dance will conclude the night immediately after the game.