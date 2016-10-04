Extrand experiences Spanish culture

Aden Extrand has participated in the Concordia Language Villages program by attending a one-week session at El Lago del Bosque, the Spanish Language Village, located near Bemidji.

Extrand is the son of Adam and Jackie Extrand, Nisswa, and is a seventh-grader at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

By attending El Lago del Bosque, the Spanish Language Village, Extrand experienced a simulated experience living in the Spanish culture. Extrand was issued a passport, exchanged currency and adopted a new name.

He was immersed in the Spanish language and culture through language lessons, authentic foods, activities, re-enactments of historic events, songs, dances, crafts, games and everyday conversations.

By interacting with staff and participants from all over the world, Extrand also learned about the many opportunities available to those who speak more than one language.