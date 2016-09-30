High school juniors sought for Capitol page program

The application deadline is Dec. 2 for high school juniors interested in gaining hands-on experience with Minnesota's state government by serving as a page at the Capitol in St. Paul during the 2017 legislative session.

The House of Representatives page program has been in place since 1975 and is one of only a select few programs in the nation to provide young people with such an in-depth look into state government. High school pages attend meetings with legislators, assist members during the session, participate in mock committee sessions and more.

There are 10 four-day sessions available in 2017, from early February until late April.

"This is an excellent opportunity for students to get first hand knowledge about how our Legislature functions," said state Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin. "Students come away with a whole new awareness of the legislative decisions on policy matters and funding state budget. It's an outstanding civics lesson on how state government works."

Program participants are selected in the fall of each year based on a formal process that includes an application, faculty recommendation and an essay. Stipends are available to defray expenses.

More information is available by logging on to www.house.mn and clicking the "High School Page Program" link near the bottom of the site, or by calling 651-296-7452. Local schools also can provide further guidance.