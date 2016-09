Award winners from the Pelican Lakes 4-H Club, Jessica Larson, member of State Champion 4-H Horse Drill Team, Paxton Goddard, Grand Champion, Fishing Sports, Cole O'Hern, Grand Champion Rabbit, NE Livestock Show. Submitted photo

Recent award winners from the Pelican Lakes 4-H Club are Jessica Larson (left), member of the state champion 4-H Horse Drill Team; Paxton Goddard, grand champion in Fishing Sports; and Cole O'Hern, grand champion rabbit in the Northeast Livestock Show.