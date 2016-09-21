Area 4-Hers earn ribbons at Minnesota State Fair

Submitted photo Long Lake Beaver 4-H Club member Katherine Chaussee with her Champion White and Speckled Face Commercial Ewe Lamb

Eagles Club 4-H members who participated in Share the Fun. Submitted photo

Crow Wing County had 78 4-H participants join thousands of other Minnesota 4-Hers from all 87 counties at the Minnesota State Fair.

Throughout the year 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. These projects can include everything from robotics to beef and everything in between.

The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs across the state and then the best from each county fair is brought to the Minnesota State Fair.

In addition to the individual livestock shows at the State Fair, 4-H exhibitors during Livestock Encampment are engaged in a consumer education completion to help teach fairgoers about agriculture. This program, Speaking Up for Animal Agriculture, gets youth interacting with the general public about animal agriculture.

For the second year in a row, Crow Wing County 4-Hers earned first place in the state.

4-H not only produces purple ribbon animals, but more importantly is focused on producing purple ribbon kids.

The following youth from area 4-H clubs represented Crow Wing County at the Minnesota State Fair:

Eagles 4-H Club, Pequot Lakes

Eagles Club: Yellow award and judges' favorite for Share the Fun skit.

Eagles Club: Blue award for Club Banner.

River Curtis: Blue award for Creative/Applied Photography grades 6-8.

Camille Haman: Blue award for Needle Arts grades 6-8.

Jack Kimbler: Blue award for Forest Resources grades 9-plus.

Maren Kimbler: Blue award for Self-Determined grades 6-8

Carsyn Krassas: Blue award for Self- Determined grades 6-8

Taylor Krassas: Blue award for Performing Arts grade 9-plus.

Will Middleton: Blue award for Youth Leadership grades 6-8

Lindsey Young: Blue award for Fishing Sports grades 9-plus.

Rylie Young: Yellow award for Performing Arts grades 9-plus.

Black Bear 4-H Club, Nisswa

Black Bear Club: Yellow ribbon for Share the Fun.

Morena Hammer: Purple ribbon for Fine Arts grades 9-plus.

Braden Capelle: Blue ribbon for Geology ages 6-8.

Tyler Hidde: Blue ribbon for Shop; Wood Science grades 6-8.

Pelican Lakes 4-H Club, Pequot Lakes

Cole O'Hern: Blue award for Rabbit, New Zealand Senior Doe.

Independent 4-H member

Ben Guida: Red ribbon for Fishing Sports grades 6-8.