The city of Pequot Lakes, the city's Economic Development Commission, the Pequot Lakes School District and the Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring the Thriving Communities Initiative process to the greater Pequot Lakes community this fall.

The process, facilitated by the Initiative Foundation, provides a forum for local community members to engage in meaningful dialogue about our community assets, our areas of growth and need, and about how we envision the future of our greater community.

Over 40 members of our community representing a wide range of economic, civic and social sectors have committed to serve on the CORE team that is charged with driving the process between September and January, and nearly two-thirds of the funds needed have already been raised by local organizations and businesses.

The support for this effort and the early engagement of so many community members is a true testament of the wonderful community we live in!

So how does this connect to our local school district? Schools don't usually thrive absent a thriving community, and local communities often don't thrive without thriving schools. School districts are usually one of the largest employers in a community and serve as the heartbeat of local engagement and relationship building.

Schools play a large role in preparing our future workforce and the future leaders of our communities. At the most grassroots level, schools represent one of the core principles of our nation's democracy - "of the people, by the people, and for the people."

In addition to the planning work of the CORE team, all members of the greater Pequot Lakes community are invited to attend a community-wide meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Pequot Lakes High School cafeteria. The "greater community" includes residents of other towns and townships with connections to Pequot Lakes (work, school, social engagements, etc.). All voices are welcome as we look ahead and plan for the exciting years ahead of us.

So what is a thriving community? How do thriving communities prepare students to be future leaders? What does it mean to be a community that welcomes diversity and holds normal tensions in creative and live giving ways? Why is being a Pequot Lakes Patriot so great, and what can we get better at together as a community?

Please add your voice to the great conversations ahead and help us ensure that our community thrives for many, many years to come!