Wilson participates in Undergraduate Summer Research Program

Thirteen University of Minnesota-Morris professors and 23 student researchers, including Cheyenne Wilson of Pequot Lakes, collaborated in the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Undergraduate Summer Research Program.

Wilson, along with Zack Mensinger, assistant professor of chemistry, and Tsz Hong "Andy" Lau of Hong Kong researched "Adsorption of Disease-relevant Peptides by Metal-organic Frameworks."

The program gives students extended research opportunities during their undergraduate years to better prepare them for careers in science and for graduate work.