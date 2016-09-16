Middleton receives Eagle Scout award at age 14

Will Middleton, member of the Pequot Lakes Boy Scouts Troop 102, earned the Eagle Scout award at age 14. Submitted photo

For his Eagle Scout service project, Middleton used 21st century skills to develop tools that Crow Wing County 4-H club leaders can use to improve organization and communication within their clubs. There are ­­­­­­83 registered adult volunteers and almost 300 youth members in the Crow Wing County 4-H program.

Less than 5 percent of all Scouts ever reach the rank of Eagle. According to the Boy Scouts of America, the average age when most Eagle Scouts reach that rank is 17. Middleton reached the Eagle Scout rank at the age of 14, making him relatively young to reach that level.

Middleton is a freshman at Pequot Lakes High School. He is also a black belt in karate and a Crow Wing County 4-H Ambassador.

Troop 102 is sponsored by Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49.